Last Sunday’s letter urging people to disregard Donald Trump’s character “flaws” and re-elect him was a real laugher.

The letter’s light tone suggests “flaws” to mean something trivial, like deducting $70,000 on his income tax for haircuts or declaring bankruptcy six times and stiffing creditors and small businessmen as a result.

When I think of “flaws” in Comrade Trump’s character, I think of a draft-dodging coward who thinks that people like me and my father (a disabled World War II veteran) are suckers and losers for enlisting in the military during a time of war. To think that a person like this has been elevated to commander-in-chief makes me want to puke.

I also think of the tens of thousands (and growing) of American lives that could have been saved had he not mismanaged the country’s COVID-19 response and his extreme vanity and refusal to wear a mask as an example to his fellow citizens, many of whom are influenced by anything he says and does. Finally, if Randy from Solvang wants to vote for Trump, so be it, but, like Rick Perry, former Republican governor of Texas, said before the 2016 election, Trump is like a “cancer.” I agree, and, after watching Tuesday night’s debate, it appears to be getting more and more malignant. We need to rid ourselves of it.

