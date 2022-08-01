Home Local A relaxing day at the beach
Local

A relaxing day at the beach

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Palm trees line Goleta Beach Park during humid conditions on Sunday as a group of rental kayaks provide a potential way to cool off.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More