A ruckus with Cold Spring

Last Sunday afternoon, I was honked at and booed by a parade of expensive cars painted with “Yes on L2020.”

Then the “Vote NO on L2020” signs my husband put up were stolen.

I have lived in this community for 35 years and have never for the life of me been treated this rudely. Even worse, there were kids in the cars. Is this what they are teaching the children at the Cold Spring? Harass people who don’t share your viewpoints?

Yesterday I went on NextDoor and read a post that the school board policies had been changed so that only the board president is allowed to ask questions to the superintendent.

Apparently all board members need to funnel their questions to the president who had the power to decide not to ask the questions. What’s the point of an elected school board? Is that even legal?

At this point I will be shocked if bond measure L2020 passes, but what I really want to know is what happened to all the money from Measure C?

That bond was for a lot of the things listed in L2020.

The Cold Spring School District is legally required to have an oversight committee for Measure C. Who is on that committee? Where are the meeting minutes?

How much money has been spent and on what?

Maybe instead of driving around making a big ruckus, these parents should start asking more questions — unless the board communication policies apply to the rest of us as well.

Ether Greene

Montecito