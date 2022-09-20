A sign of cooler weather

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail PATRICIA MATSUMARU / NEWS-PRESSA rainbow magically appears at 7:15 a.m. Monday above the area around De la Guerra Plaza as Santa Barbara residents enjoy a respite from last week’s heat wave. The rainbow quickly disappeared during the morning of sprinkles in Santa Barbara and nearby communities. The National Weather Service reported 0.02 inch of rain fell in Goleta, but things were wetter up north. Santa Maria saw 1.69 inches, and Lompoc experienced 2.23 inches of rain. Highs were 73 in Goleta, 67 in Santa Maria and 70 in Santa Ynez. For today, the National Weather Service predicts partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-70s throughout Santa Barbara County. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Both parties sound off on public safety, drug laws, taxes for next Washington Legislature next post Texans don’t pay more taxes than Californians do, reports show Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.