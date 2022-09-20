Home Local A sign of cooler weather
A sign of cooler weather

PATRICIA MATSUMARU / NEWS-PRESS
A rainbow magically appears at 7:15 a.m. Monday above the area around De la Guerra Plaza as Santa Barbara residents enjoy a respite from last week’s heat wave. The rainbow quickly disappeared during the morning of sprinkles in Santa Barbara and nearby communities. The National Weather Service reported 0.02 inch of rain fell in Goleta, but things were wetter up north. Santa Maria saw 1.69 inches, and Lompoc experienced 2.23 inches of rain. Highs were 73 in Goleta, 67 in Santa Maria and 70 in Santa Ynez. For today, the National Weather Service predicts partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-70s throughout Santa Barbara County.
