A sizzling role

Angela Sauer loves playing a restaurant consultant in Ensemble Theatre Company’s ‘Seared’

Head chef Harry (Andrew Elvis Miller) gets advice from restaurant consultant Emily (Angela Sauer) in “Seared.” The Ensemble Theatre Company’s production continues through June 25 at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Editor’s note: This is a follow-up story on “Seared,” which is being performed at The New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara. Last week the News-Press published a story on the overall play. This article focuses on one actress and her career on stage and screen.

Angela Sauer couldn’t wait to perform.

“I think I came out of my mother’s womb tap dancing,” Ms. Sauer told the News-Press. “I was born to be on the stage. My parents put me in a theater class when I was 3 years old.

“I always had a performative personality,” the Los Angeles resident said. “I always wanted to be dancing or telling you a joke.”

She grew up to become an actress whose day job is working as a guide for the VIP tours at Universal Studios Hollywood. But at nights in June, you’ll see her in the first Ensemble Theatre Company production to feature real cooking on stage.

Emily (Angela Sauer) and waiter Rodney (Ronald Auguste) watch as head chef Harry (Andrew Elvis Miller), left , listens to his restaurant partner Mike (Gary Patent).

The play’s about a chef and his restaurant, and it’s called — what else? — “Seared.” The comedy/drama continues through June 25 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

Written by Theresa Rebeck, “Seared” is directed by ETC Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. And it features Andrew Elvis Miller (“Dexter,” “NCIS” and “Halston”) as temperamental head chef Harry, Gary Patent as Harry’s business partner Mike and Ronald Auguste (“NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Station 19”) as friendly waiter Rodney. Harry just got praise in a food magazine for his scallops, and if he cooks them for the masses, his and Mike’s struggling restaurant could succeed.

There’s just one problem: Harry doesn’t want to be stuck cooking scallops for the rest of his career. And in that sense, “Seared” is looking at commercialism vs. creativity.

Ms. Sauer, 38, who appeared in the Netflix series adaptation of “Steel Magnolias,” portrays Emily, a restaurant consultant who knows nothing about food but everything about marketing, and she’s determined to make the Brooklyn restaurant a success.

Ms. Sauer loves playing colorful characters on the stage, but despite being a natural performer since birth, she didn’t decide immediately on acting career.

Restaurant partner Mike (Gary Patent) listens to restaurant consultant Emily (Angela Sauer). Ms. Sauer said her character, who knows nothing about food but a lot about marketing, is smarter than she appears.

“I didn’t always know I wanted to be an actress,” Ms. Sauer told the News-Press. “It was not until my junior year of college when I decided theater shouldn’t just be something I did at school. It should be my major.”

She earned her bachelor’s of arts in theater in 2006 at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana and her master’s in fine arts in acting in 2011 at Florida State University Asolo Conservatory.

Today she walks seven miles a day as a guide leading the six-hour VIP tour for a dozen or so guests at Universal Studios Hollywood. She’s on a trolley with them, and the trolley takes them to famous outdoor sets, where they get out and walk around.

Before that, she was a guide in the regular tour trams at Universal.

“I’m actually the only person in the cast (of ‘Seared’) who has a full-time day job, 40 hours a week,” said Ms. Sauer, who took a leave of absence from Universal Studios Hollywood to perform in “Seared.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Sauer performed in many plays, varying from “How I Learned to Drive” to “Othello,” according to her website (angelasauer.com).

She’s also acted on TV in shows such as “The Mindy Project,” the 2012-17 comedy that starred Mindy Kaling as a doctor.

Elsewhere on TV, Ms. Sauer’s roles have varied from an art teacher in the 2022 remake of “Quantum Leap” to a police officer in a 2019 episode of “Jane the Virgin.”

In addition to playing characters, Ms. Sauer likes to perform amateur close-up magic.

“Seared” is Ms. Sauer’s first play since the pandemic, and she said she was impressed with the script and her character — Emily, the restaurant consultant.

“The thing that really drew me in was not only was it (‘Seared’) funny, not only did it have something to say, but it has a real ending,” Ms. Sauer said. “This one has an ending that will leave you thinking about it.”

“I think the playwright has done a wonderful job of making every character’s perspective very clear,” Ms. Sauer said. “They all have defensible positions, even though they’re in conflict.”

Ms. Sauer said she fell in love with her character, whose restaurant knowledge is so limited that she doesn’t know what a toaster oven is.

“I’m wearing very bright colors, and I’m very loud and storm in with this high level of energy,” she said. “I’m kind of goofy and silly.”

But Emily is smarter than you think.

“It’s very easy when she comes in, to underestimate her as the annoying, comic relief,” Ms. Sauer said. “But she’s super smart and manipulative. She’s going to run everything.

“I love playing the character who’s secretly the smartest character in the room.”

