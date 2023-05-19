A slice of history

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSRemnants of the Barnsdall-Rio Grande gas station, which was built in 1929 next to Ellwood Oil Field in Goleta, stays standing off Hollister Avenue on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Built by its namesake oil company in the style of Spanish Colonial architecture, the gas station closed in the 1950s after Highway 101 was rerouted, isolating the gas station from traffic. The building did experience a brief resurrection in 1980, when United Artists used the location for its film â€œThe Postman Always Rings Twiceâ€ starring Jack Nicholson and Jessica Lange. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Carpinteria City Council to meet Monday next post Nearly 285,000 foreign nationals apprehended, evaded capture at border in April Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.