A Solvang Christmas

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESSIt's Christmas time in Solvang. The Julefest Danish Christmas Festival is on display now through the holiday season at Solvang Park. It's mostly decorations this year because they can't have large gatherings due to COVID-19. IDK Events out of San Francisco donated 100 Christmas trees to local Solvang businesses as part of the Julefest celebration.