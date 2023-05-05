A surprise among the sheep

Lamb born after flock arrives at Elings Park

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Sheep are helping with fire protection efforts by grazing at Elings Park.

Over 300 sheep have come to Elings Park in Santa Barbara to help clean up the park.

But as the sheep did their grazing, something special happened.

A lamb was born.

That’s the news this year for the annual arrival of sheep.

These are some of the more than 300 sheep at the park.

Starting in 2020, each year around 350 sheep have been herded to Elings Park to help fire prevention by eating flammable weeds, as well as eating away at invasive plants.

Dean Noble, the Elings Park executive director, explained that he intentionally sought out sheep to bring to the park in lieu of another fire protective measure.

“The more I researched it (the sheep), the more I liked it,” he told the News-Press.

Mr. Noble further commented on the helpfulness of the sheep, stating: “It’s been three years, and the park has had a transformation in the landscape. They (the sheep) gnaw down the invasive plants and allow for the native plants to receive more sunlight and rain.”

Sheep graze near the neighborhood bordering the park.

This year, however, a lamb was born amidst the sheep doing their work.

“The lamb will stay here until the sheep are done with their work, and it is doing very well,” Mr. Noble said.

This spectacle can be seen by the public, and people can expect to see a great deal of sheep, a baby lamb, as well as Sierra — the sheep’s guard dog.

“Year after year, it seems like the youth are getting more comfortable here as well,” Mr. Noble said. “People can participate in a fun family hike, about 15 minutes, to reach a fun destination and see the flock of sheep!”

The sheep are expected to stay about four to five weeks, and Mr. Noble explained that this year will be interesting because of the excessive rain and consequential weeds that have grown.

In addition to visiting the sheep, families can participate in other activities at the park.

Sierra is the dog guarding the flock of sheep grazing within the electric fence enclosure at Elings Park.

“We have a slew of activities: our music and athletics, mountain biking, kite flying, picnic-ing, as well as our cultural and athletic activities,” Mr. Noble said. “Families can also watch our paragliders. We have the oldest operating paragliding school in North America.”

Alas, the sheep are not the only spectacle to watch at Elings Park. Twice the size of Disneyland, the 230-acre park has multiple activities for families and individuals to enjoy.

According to Mr. Noble, the sheep will be in the park until approximately June 1. The sheep corrals move every few days.

Elings Park is open to the public from 7 a.m. to sunset, and the sheep may be visited within those hours.

