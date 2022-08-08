Home Local A time to dance
Local

A time to dance

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Jack Harwood and Anissa Ward dance in a duet to the song “Al Son del Viento” during the three days of Las Noches de Ronda.
Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata opens the first of three nights of Las Noches de Ronda on Thursday.
Numerous dance groups took part in Las Noches De Ronda.
Dancers from the local Maria Bermudez Flamenco Arts Studio perform on Thursday.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More