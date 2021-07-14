A traveler’s story

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESSStickers tell the story of a van owner’s travels and entertainment interests while the driver waits for a Santa Barbara stoplight to change to green. This voyager was seen at La Cumbre Road and State Street. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Deposits open for UCSB basketball season tickets next post Board of Supervisors receives criminal justice improvement update Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.