A traveler’s story

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS
Stickers tell the story of a van owner’s travels and entertainment interests while the driver waits for a Santa Barbara stoplight to change to green. This voyager was seen at La Cumbre Road and State Street.
