‘A Tribute to Gershwin’ concludes concert series

COURTESY PHOTOS

George, left, and Ira Gershwin

To end off their five-part concert series, American Songbook will present “A Tribute to Gershwin” at the Ojai Valley Woman’s Club, 441 E. Ojai Ave.

The concert, which honors American composer and jazz artist George Gershwin, will take place on Sunday, July 23. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., with wine and beer available. A $15 cash donation will be collected at the door.

Ventura County musician Laura Dekkers

Reservations are recommended, as the previous four concerts sold to full capacity.

Performances by some Ventura County locals include Laura Dekkers, Ryan Beaghler, Shayne Bourbon and more. The event will be hosted by Michael Estwanik.

For more information and to reserve your spot, email michaelsongbook@gmail.com.

– Liam Hibbert