A true lady with a big heart

Westmont College President Gayle D. Beebe talks to Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, who generously donated to the Montecito college and other local institutions. “I will truly miss the joy that accompanied every meeting I had with her,” Mr. Beebe told the News-Press about Lady Ridley-Tree, who died Monday morning with her daughter Suzette at her side.

Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree — a Santa Barbara philanthropist known for her generous, longtime support of local hospitals, the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Westmont College and other community organizations — has died.

After struggling with an illness over the past several months, Lady Ridley-Tree, who made a difference in the community and in the lives of countless patients, passed away Monday morning with her daughter Suzette by her side.

Her death was announced by the All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito, of which Lady Ridley Tree was a parishioner and considered to be a dear friend.

“We all knew Leslie as a person of faith who found both solace and strength for her journey at All Saints-by-the-Sea, her church for many, many years,” the Rev. Hank Mitchel, the church interim rector, said in a statement. “God’s goodness shined through her. We will all miss her caring, loving presence, her welcoming smile and her gentle kindness very much.”

Westmont College President Gayle D. Beebe praised Lady Ridley-Tree in an email to the News-Press.

“She’s one of the most remarkable human beings to walk the face of the earth, and I loved being with her,” Mr. Beebe said. “She could be serious, and she could be incredibly joyful and funny, all in the same conversation. Every time we were together, I would come away with a deeper appreciation for driving issues, a richer understanding of life and a greater commitment to efforts that make life so worth living.”

Lady Ridley-Tree donated to many local organizations, including Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, which bears her name.

“Lady Ridley-Tree was the honorary campaign chair of the effort to elevate the dream of a new cancer center from vision to reality,” Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic, said in a statement. “She often spoke about the importance of offering world-class cancer care within our own community, and the special comfort and healing that brings.

Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree supported the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

“Her contribution has allowed every cancer patient in Santa Barbara to access the most comprehensive care, state-of-the-art technology and research, plus wellness and support programs, right here close to home,” Dr. Ransohoff said. “The positive impact of this in patients’ lives and the lives of their families, is beyond measure.”

Added Lori Willis, executive director of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

“Leslie’s generosity during the initial stages of the capital campaign for the new Cancer Center, was a driving force in our success. Her gift inspired countless others, ensuring our community had state-of-the-art cancer care close to home. We owe her our immense gratitude.”

Westmont College President Gayle D. Beebe stands next to Lady Leslie Ridley Tree, who donated original works of art by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot to the college.

Dr. Ransohoff said no individual has had a greater impact on patients in Santa Barbara than Lady Ridley-Tree.

“Her philanthropy in health care alone extended from individual recipients of healthcare scholarships to organizations of all sizes, from nonprofits that focus on research and patient support like the Alzheimer’s Association or American Heart Association or the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara to those that provide patient care, like the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Cottage Health, the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and Sansum Clinic,” Dr. Ransohoff said.

“Nearly every patient in our community has been touched in some way by her generosity,” Dr. Ransohoff said. “Lady Ridley-Tree’s vision and philanthropy contributed to the advancement of countless nonprofit organizations that support the environment, education, the arts and any number of other causes, in our own community and beyond.

“I personally will miss her friendship, and I know her loss will be felt by many,” said Dr. Ransohoff.

Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health, noted, “Leslie has been an inspiration to our community in countless ways. Her ideas, wisdom, and generosity have transformed the quality of life for the people of Santa Barbara — impacting education, human services, the arts, healthcare, and more.

The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

“She served as a co-chair, alongside Palmer Jackson and the late Michael Towbes, of the 2004 to 2008 Campaign for Cottage Health that provided more than $110 million toward the rebuilding of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital,” Mr. Werft told the News-Press in an email. “The initial leadership donation of $10M toward that effort came from Leslie and her late husband Paul. We are honored that the Ridley-Tree Pavilion at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital bears their name.”

Mr. Werft noted Lady Ridley-Tree’s support of Cottage Health spanned almost 30 years.

“The Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is another legacy she has left for our community,” he said in an email to the News-Press.

“Her participation on the task force leading our current Reaching Higher Together Campaign, and her continued support of critical care services, population health, Cottage’s COVID response programs — including encouragement and support of our staff — and our planned new patient care simulation training center are all areas that have benefitted from her generosity, vision, and leadership,” the Cottage Health CEO said.

“It’s hard to capture in words the qualities and depth of this remarkable woman,” Mr. Werft said. “Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree was thoughtful, energetic, curious, charismatic, intelligent, genuine, humble, encouraging, confident, funny, loving, and generous beyond measure.

“She was a woman of great faith and great capacity for friendship. Santa Barbara has lost a giant,” Mr. Werft said. “We mourn the passing of this wonderful friend and are inspired by the impact of her life and spirit.”

In addition to her contributions to health care, Lady Ridley-Tree also significantly contributed to the Santa Barbara Museum of the Art and the Santa Barbara Zoo.

“No one contributed more to this institution than Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, having served admirably on the board for 15 years, three of them as its dynamic chair, establishing the Ridley-Tree Education Center, and overseeing the 1998 renovation and the creation of the Paul and Leslie Ridley-Tree Gallery in the Museum,” Larry Feinberg, director of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, told the News-Press in an email.

“She also underwrote numerous important exhibitions and gifted several significant artworks to the collection,” Mr. Feinberg said. “These donations and enterprises were, of course, only some of the many, many major contributions that she made to myriad institutions in Santa Barbara over four decades.”

Rich Block, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo, recalled one of his first meetings as the zoo’s executive director was with Lady Ridley-Tree.

“Since that first meeting, I have had the honor and privilege of her insight and guidance,” Mr. Block told the News-Press in an email. “The zoo would not be the world class destination it is today without her significant financial support. It’s impossible to walk through the zoo without passing by a habitat or public space that Leslie and Paul were not responsible for! From the Discovery Pavilion and Ridley-Tree House Restaurant, to the Condor Plaza, California Trails, and most recently the Australian Walkabout, Leslie helped the Zoo realize all the major projects that exist today.

“This is a huge loss not just for the Santa Barbara Zoo, but the entire community of Santa Barbara,” Mr. Block said.

Lady Ridley-Tree also significantly contributed to Westmont College.

The Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, named for her, opened in the heart of Westmont’s campus during the 2010-11 season. She donated 20 significant works of art to the college, including originals by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, seven paintings by Barbizon artists, and a large painting of Lord Paul and Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree by Bo Bartlett, according to Scott Craig, manager of Westmont College’s media relations at Westmont College.

Her most recent generosity helped Westmont acquire the Westmont Downtown building, 26 W. Anapamu, which underwent renovation and now houses the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in partnership with Cottage Health.

She also contributed a significant gift to fund nursing scholarships, Mr. Craig said.

Along with gifts to the Westmont Orchestra, she created the Ridley-Tree Vocal Scholarship to support students in the college choir.

Beginning in 2008, she created the Ridley-Tree Endowed Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to students with an interest in studying art, history, music, or philosophy.

The Lord and Lady Ridley-Tree Scholarship, which the Ridley-Tree Foundation created in 2001, has provided financial aid to Westmont students for more than two decades, according to Mr. Craig.

“She was always looking for the best in situations without ever glossing over the difficulties,” recalled Mr. Beebe, the Westmont president. “I will truly miss the joy that accompanied every meeting I had with her. She made me a better person and a more complete follower of God. She will always live in my memory.”

