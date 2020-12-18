A very merry gift guide

Support our advertisers this holiday season

Before you Google what to buy your sister this year, you should check out our favorite local offerings from the companies you see every day in the News-Press — our advertisers.

It’s no secret that small businesses have struggled this year, so ask Santa for these local goods and services.

Stressless recliner

From MichaelKate

A new sale on Stressless recliners at MichaelKate Contemporary Furniture may mean it’s time to upgrade your loved one’s favorite chair.

Maybe the stay-at home order has made you realize that your old chair isn’t very comfortable. It’s a great time to upgrade at MichaelKate Contemporary Furniture.

Now there’s even less stress in Stressless brand recliners because MichaelKate has its in-stock selection on sale, saving customers $400 to $1,000.

These recliners will be the best gift for your tush. Or upgrade that old recliner in the man cave (you know the one) for a more stylish choice.

MichaelKate Contemporary Furniture is located at 132 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805-963-1411 or visit michaelkate.com for more information.

Cozy Sweater

From Natasha

Natasha stocks many wash-and-wear sweaters, like this beige cable-knit beauty.

It feels good to get a new piece of clothing, something to freshen up a wardrobe. But the excitement can diminish when you get home and see that the tag says, “Dry clean only.”

Natasha, a contemporary women’s clothing boutique, specializes in wash-and-wear clothes made with natural, California-made fabrics.

Staff members often help customers that need a second opinion, but if you like to comb the racks alone, they’ll be glad to let you fly solo.

So feel free to buy your friends a colorful sweater without obligating them to frequent the dry cleaner.

Natasha is located at 1231 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The spa treatment

From Barbie’s Pet Salon

Lady, a poodle, shows off one of Barbie Pet Salon’s offerings: a fun hair dye for dogs.

Give your pets the spa treatment this year with a grooming session at Barbie’s Pet Salon, located at 121 S Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

This pretty-in-pink groomer offers a variety of cuts (including a fun hair dye for dogs) and doggy daycare in its location at La Cumbre Plaza.

Better yet, you get to relax and not have to bathe your restless pup or clip all 20 nails.

Groomer/owner Shiva Hernandez will keep tails wagging as she works to make pets feel at home in the salon.

Call 805-889-0604 to schedule an appointment or visit barbiespetsalon.com.

“This Soon Shall Pass” by Charles Fazzino

From 3D Studio Gallery

“This Soon Shall Pass” by Charles Fazzino is sold by his business, 3D Studio Gallery.

This optimistic artwork, titled “This Soon Shall Pass,” was created by world-renowned artist Charles Fazzino to bring an uplifting message during the COVID-19 pandemic. The print measures 11 by 7.5 inches and is signed by Mr. Fazzino.

For each $575 purchase, a donation of $400 will go to the Unity Shoppe, a nonprofit that has helped Santa Barbara County greatly during the pandemic.

Go to fazzino.com/gallery/cityscape-art/this-too-shall-pass to check out the artwork online. Email dddgallery@aol.com, referencing the code “UNITY,” or call 805-895-6476 to see the artwork in person.

3D Studio Gallery is the only art gallery owned and operated by Mr. Fazzino. It is located at 529 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

A home for a cat

From ASAP

Barney is available to adopt from ASAP Cats for those ready to make a lifelong commitment this Christmas.

Play Santa Claus to a set of four little paws this year — because cats, like Barney here, deserve Christmas too.

The Animal Shelter Assistance Program helps cats find homes year round, so if you’re not ready to commit to a cat right now, there will be plenty of future opportunities.

Because of current stay-at-home orders, the shelter is closed to the public. In the meantime, foster homes are needed to provide companionship for ASAP’s felines. Taking a cat in for a few weeks helps the animal’s well-being.

And there’s a bonus: cuddles.

Learn more at asapcats.org, or call 805-683-3368, and help every cat be home for the holidays.

Gift card

From Chuck’s of Hawaii

Chuck’s of Hawaii offers gift cards alongside its award-winning steaks and seafood.

Give the gift of date night with a Chuck’s of Hawaii gift card. Whether you wait until the patio reopens or order takeout today, you can still enjoy award-winning steaks and seafood — and a large selection of wine.

Chuck’s of Hawaii has been a Santa Barbara fixture since 1967 and is determined to provide top-quality entrees even during a pandemic. It currently offers 12 meals and seven sides for takeout.

It is located at 3888 State St. in Santa Barbara, and the website is chucksofhawaii.com. Call 805-687-4417 to place an order.

Laurel table lamp

From Santa Barbara Design Center

A hand-painted look stands out on this vase-like lamp at Santa Barbara Design Center.

The shades of blue on the Laurel table lamp will bring a pop of color, perfect for any coastal home. The Belgian linen shade brings effortless charm to the fixture.

The Laurel lamp costs $885, but many more lamps, furnishings, accessories and more are available at Santa Barbara Design Center. The 25,000-square-feet showroom is stocked full of inspiration.

Especially during a time when we’re stuck at home, decor is key to a welcoming space.

Santa Barbara Design Center is located at 410 Olive St., Santa Barbara, Call 805-962-8555 or visit santabarbaradc.com to see what’s in stock.

Custom jewelry

From Bryant & Sons

This sapphire pendant, a Bryant & Sons original, is one of endless possibilities provided by the Santa Barbara jeweler.

Bryant & Sons has created high-quality jewelry in Santa Barbara for more than 50 years. It also carries collections from designers such as Cartier and Mikimoto.

To give a personalized gift this year, consult with Bryant & Sons on a custom creation. The company has this motto: “If you can dream it, we can make it.”

A small portion of its offerings are online at bryantandsons.com. For a full selection, visit its Santa Barbara storefront at 812 State St. or call 805-966-9187.

Christmas tree

From Lane Farms

Lane Farms Christmas trees are kept fresh and watered for families to pick up at 308 S. Walnut Lane in Santa Barbara.

Christmas trees, wreaths and other fresh greenery make wonderful gifts. Poinsettias can brighten up neighbors’ porches as socially distant, drop-off gifts.

Lane Farms has a variety of festive foliage to peruse in its “Christmas Patch.”

Bags of popcorns and other Lane Farms snacks make good stocking stuffers for young and old. (Maybe Santa will trade in his cookies for kettle corn.)

The Lane family has been farming in the Santa Barbara area since 1868, and a Lane Farms tree is part of many locals’ traditions.

The Christmas Patch is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 308 S Walnut Lane, Santa Barbara. The produce stand can be reached at 805-964-3773, or visit lanefarmssb.com.

Landscape painting

From Santa Barbara Fine Art

This 8- by 10-inch landscape painting by Richard Schloss is available for $1,000 at Santa Barbara Fine Art.

Santa Barbara Fine Art shows some of the area’s best landscape painters, with most prices ranging from $400-$1,500.

This oil painting of Goleta Beach was painted by Richard Schloss on “Ray Day” 2020, an annual Oak Group celebration of the founder Ray Strong’s birthday.

It measures 8 by 10 inches and costs $1,000.

For more art, head to Santa Barbara Fine Art at 1321 State St. or visit santabarbarafineart.com. The gallery’s phone number is 805-845-4270.

Holiday decor

From La Sumida Nursery

In addition to La Sumida Nursery’s selection of plants, it sells a variety of gifts and decor items.

La Sumida Nursery is for more than just your spring gardening. It has a large selection of gifts, from soaps to nutcrackers.

Ornaments make great gifts, especially for those new friends that are hard to shop for.

While you’re there, take advantage of the nursery’s year-end clearance. Bedding plants, groundcover flats and vegetable starts are half off (not including bare-root, gallons, Holiday Amaryllis and paperwhites).

La Sumida Nursery is located at 165 S. Patterson Ave., Santa Barbara. Call 805-964-9944 or visit lasumida.com to learn more.

Christmas bar glasses

From Harry’s Plaza Cafe

Harry’s Plaza Cafe sells its annual holiday glasses for $10.

Harry’s Plaza Cafe is selling its annual holiday glasses for $10. Order a few on top of a to-go order (including to-go drinks) for a local memento this holiday season.

Harry’s gift certificates are also valid at Longboard’s Grill, the Harbor Restaurant and Tee-Off Restaurant.

Harry’s Plaza Cafe is located at 3313 State St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805-687-2800 to place an order, and view the menu at harrysplazacafe.com.