A vote for Laura Capps

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Writers of letters to the News-Press are encouraging voters to support various candidates for the Santa Barbara Unified School District board. The district includes three high schools, including San Marcos.

In the race for the Santa Barbara Unified Board of Education, incumbent school board president Laura Capps stands out as a candidate who will represent the entire community.

She listens to and works with everyone.

Laura played a key role in her first term ensuring that the entire community had its voices heard in policy-making and personnel decisions.

Laura is not afraid to be the only board member to vote for or against a particular issue, and this is a real strength. The best elected officials possess integrity. Laura Capps listens to all sides of issues and then reaches her decision. She does not attempt to spin her views differently to different audiences.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District historically has been an excellent school district with diverse opinions. Laura will ensure this diversity of opinion is considered on the Board of Education. She attended local schools and is now the parent of a fourth grader in Santa Barbara’s schools. This background is especially valuable.

Hard-working, proactive and positive, Laura Capps has served the community well in her first four years on the Santa Barbara Board of Education. She merits another term.

Lanny Ebenstein

Santa Barbara