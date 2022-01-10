Children’s artwork to be featured in Santa Barbara Maritime Museum exhibit

“A Whale of a Tale” will feature children’s art April 15 through May 15 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. Submissions will be accepted until Jan. 31.

To kick off its next major exhibit, “Whales Are Superheroes!,” the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is holding an immersive ocean adventure featuring artwork submitted by children in grades kindergarten through 6.

Children are invited to submit their interpretation of a whale, a whale’s activities and/or anything ocean-related, such as kelp, starfish, dolphins and other sea creatures.

Artwork, which must be done on 8½-inch-by-11-inch white paper, using only crayons, colored pencils and/or markers, must be submitted by Jan. 31 to be included in the show, “A Whale of a Tale.”

This image of a whale’s tail was created during an art class taught by Santa Barbara Maritime Museum staff, who are encouraging kids to submit their art of whales or whale-related items for a new exhibit and immersive experience.

“Participants can watch the “Whale of a Tale” video at www.vimeo.com/661045048 for inspiration. Then go to sbmm.org for further information about how to format and submit children’s artwork. Once the art has been submitted, each family will receive a complimentary family pass to the museum,” said Lis Perry, who is coordinating all of the children’s related activities and events.

All submissions should be mailed to: Museum Experience Manager, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara.

All of the artwork will be included in the “Whale of a Tale” immersive experience, as either 3D reproductions or in a slideshow video, according to the museum.

And featuring audio and video components, “A Whale of a Tale” will be on display from April 15 through May 15 at the Maritime Museum as part of the multi-faceted exhibit, “Whales Are Superheroes!”



At left, Art by Santa Ynez children is among the works. At right, this is among the art created by children at Peabody Charter School in Santa Barbara for “A Whale of a Tale.”



At left, The “Whales are Superheroes” exhibit will include another exhibit within it: “The Wonder of Whales: Two Artists’ Perspectives.” Above is Kelly Clause’s painting of a humpback whale. At right, is “A Fair Farewell” by Kelly Clause.

The spring exhibit will explore the effect that whales have on the ocean, climate/climate change and air quality. It will include “The Wonder of Whales: Two Artists’ Perspectives,” an ocean-themed exhibit of artwork by Kelly Clause and John Baran; a lecture by Holly Lohuis about how whales affect the climate and Santa Barbara’s application to be designated an international Whale Heritage Site; and a new permanent exhibit on whales and climate change.

“Whales are amazing creatures who actually help maintain the stability and health of our oceans,” curator Emily Falke said. “Nutrients in the water slowly sink over time, and as whales dive down to feed and then surface to breathe, they act as nutrient pumps moving those nutrients back up to the sunlit surface water, where they stimulate and fertilize the growth of phytoplankton.

“Through photosynthesis, the phytoplankton convert large amounts of CO 2 to oxygen, helping to sustain life all over the planet,” she said.

“Whales also migrate every year from nutrient-rich cold water to nutrient-poor warmer waters for breeding and calving, further cycling the ocean’s nutrients both vertically and horizontally throughout the world’s oceans.

“Whales really are superheroes!”

