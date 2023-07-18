A whole other world

Vasquez Rocks has been everything from the planet Vulcan to prehistoric Bedrock

“So much movie/TV history at Vasquez Rocks,” noted Camarillo resident Brian Nomi. The site, which is near Agua Dulce, has been used for everything from “Star Trek” to westerns and a live-action take on “The Flintstones.”

This is where Capt. James T. Kirk defeated the Gorn — a nasty green alien with big eyes and fierce strength — in this Southern California recreation area that looks out of this world.

For the record, that happened in the “Star Trek” episode “Arena,” and Capt. Kirk defeated the Gorn by figuring out how to make gunpowder and a makeshift weapon.

This site was the planet Vulcan in “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” (1986) and the 2009 “Star Trek” movie. And “Star Trek Into Darkness’ (2013) shot here as well.

And this filming site — the iconic Vasquez Rocks, known for its jagged, high cliffs that make it look like a planet far from Earth — got to be simply Vasquez Rocks in the first season of “Star Trek: Picard” a couple years back.

San Diego resident Jennifer Pesqueira stands at a post marking the Pacific Crest Trail. The 2,600-mile trail goes through Vasquez Rocks.

But Vasquez Rocks’ place in cinematic history goes beyond “Star Trek.” Many Westerns were filmed here, as well as a 1994 live-action version of “The Flintstones,” starring John Goodman and Rick Moranis as Fred and Barney respectively. Move over, Vulcans. Vasquez Rocks was Bedrock.

The Los Angeles County recreation area isn’t far from Santa Barbara County, and you don’t need a transporter.

Just drive your 21st-century car south on Highway 101 to Ventura, east on State Route 126 to southbound Interstate 5, then north on Highway 14, through Santa Clarita and toward the small town of Agua Dulce.

There it is, an iconic filming site. It’s free to go there, free to park, free to go inside the visitors center to learn about cinematic history and see posters of what was filmed there.

Members of the USS Angeles, a Los Angeles-based “Star Trek” club, explore the upper areas of Vasquez Rocks.

Welcome to the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center, 10700 W. Escondido Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

Besides its “Star Trek” history, Vasquez Rocks doubled as New Mexico in the 1990s series “Roswell,” about teenagers whose parents came from another world.

And Mel Brooks came here to direct his Western comedy “Blazing Saddles” (1974).

But the history goes back farther than that. “Dracula” (1931) was filmed here, as well as “Werewolf of London” (1935) and “One Million B.C.” (1940).

In fact , “The Ten Commandments” (1956) was filmed here, as well as “The Duel at Silver Creek” (1952), “Hearts of the West” (1975), “The Magnificent Seven Ride!” (1972) and “The Muppet Movie” (1979).

This also served as an alien planet for the popular sci-fi spoof “Galaxy Quest” (1999).

It was the planet of the Vulcans, the planet of the Gorn, “The Planet of the Dinosaurs” (1978) and the “Planet of the Apes” (the 2001 remake).

The site, of course, is popular with “Star Trek” fans, including a Los Angeles club, the USS Angeles (ussangeles.org). (Full disclosure: This writer is a longtime member.) Members visited the Vasquez Rocks last spring, when it’s cooler. This writer recommends saving this day trip for anytime other than summer because frankly, right now, it’s too hot.

Also, don’t bring food. This writer and his friends tried that once a long time ago, and the bees and other bugs were relentless. It’s best to just bring water, enjoy the site and find a nice restaurant later over in the strip mall in nearby Agua Dulce.

Besides its place in history, Vasquez Rocks is a good place to hike. In fact, it’s part of the 2,600-mile Pacific Crest Trail, which stretches from the Mexican border to the Canadian border in Washington. So wherever you may see it in space on the big screen, Vasquez Rocks is still very much a dramatic part of Earth.

