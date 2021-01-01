A year that lacked common sense

2020 was an unusual year.

Because of our state and locally elected officials, the “pandemic” has been put front and center to our lives, impacting it in ways we didn’t know possible. Restaurants, hair and nail salons, and small mom and pop shops have been arbitrarily closed without any proof they are contributing to this virus, while big box stores and other large supermarkets are permitted to stay open with larger crowds.

It makes no sense.

And while these hard-working people have been forced out of work for months at a time — who knows when Gov. Gavin Newsom will “allow” these businesses to reopen — bureaucrats continue to get paid (by our tax dollars), and in some cases have even voted themselves raises during this time while others are doing without. Added to that, the hypocrisy of their actions — eating out in large groups, going to closed hair salons, having a “do as I say, not as I do” mentality — smacks of “let them eat cake.”

Adding insult to injury, during the short time restaurants were able to open, they had to reconfigure their existing indoor spaces to follow an arbitrary 6-foot rule, provide dividing partitions and limit the number of patrons. Then when indoor dining was not permitted, they were forced to build “parklets” or other outdoor dining areas, another expense.

Hair and nail salons are also being punished. For a while they could only operate outdoors, then they could open for about a month but with no waiting areas, now they are all closed again. Makes it tough to feed one’s family without money coming in.

The unfairness is untenable: Something has to give. Other states — Texas, Florida, South Dakota, for example — are taking a more measured and commonsense approach. Restaurants and other businesses are open, no masks are required in 15 states, and nobody is dying as a result.

The fact is 99.9% of people under the age of 70 who get the virus don’t die, so the numbers of those infected are put out to scare people and to keep them indoors and isolated. Here in California, we have some of the best weather year round, and being outdoors is one of the healthiest things we can do.

And the bureaucrats aren’t the only ones making the situation worse. The mainstream media and tech companies are complicit, guilty of spreading lies and falsehoods because of their hatred of President Trump, their arrogance of masking reporting with opinion and of censoring real news.

Hydroxychloroquine, a life-saving drug safely and effectively used since the 1940s to treat a plethora of ailments, was castigated by the media because the President said it is effective on the virus. After Nov. 3, suddenly it’s now a great, safe drug to use.

The New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story was blocked by Twitter (which later admitted they suppressed its distribution). When voters were told of the Hunter Biden problem, 15% said if they had known they would not have voted for his father. These two examples are just the tip of the iceberg.

Where it all ends is anybody’s guess. Within this state unless something changes, we can expect things to get much worse.

Maybe Gov. Newsom gets recalled. Maybe that will send a message we are tired of being treated as serfs, tired of the dictatorship. We just hope things will change, the government will get off our backs and life will return to normal.

In the meantime, we salute our stalwart advertisers, who in spite of the lockdowns and closures, are still with us. Thank you to our loyal subscribers who stand by us through thick and thin. And we appreciate our team members at the Santa Barbara News-Press who work hard every day to bring you the “daily miracle.”

Here’s to a better 2021, where common sense rules once again.