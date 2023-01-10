A young filmmaker’s passion for art

‘The Fabelmans’ explores the growth of a boy’s dream

AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT PHOTOS

Sammy Fabelman ( Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord) watches the first movie he made, setting the stage, or the screen if you will, for a lifetime of filmmaking

A high school student discovers the truth, however great or however terrible, through his filmmaking.

That’s the premise of “The Fabelmans,” directed and co-written by Steven Spielberg and inspired by his life. (The other co-writer is Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner, known for “Angels in America.”)

From left are Natalie Fabelman (Keeley Kartsen), Lisa Fabelman (Sophia Kopera), their mother Mitzi Fabelman (Michelle Williams) and Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle). Sammy documents his family in his movies.

“The Fabelmans” stands out for a well-written story that dramatically and effectively paints a photo of a family at its happiest and most dysfunctional of times. As always, Mr. Spielberg does a great job of bringing out the best from the actors, and the pacing couldn’t be better as the movie presents a nostalgic look at the Super 8 filmmaking of Mr. Spielberg’s childhood. There’s also a nod to the TV and movie-making industries of the 1960s.

Gabriel LaBelle is compelling as Sammy Fabelman, a high school student who has spent his life making movies. He makes movies with his fellow Boy Scouts and presents stories varying from a Western to a war movie, finding some clever ways to make his films realistic and meaningful.

(Sammy gets to know his memorable Uncle Boris (Judd Hirsch).

Another compelling performance in the movie comes from Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, who gives an emotionally charged and dynamically varied performance as Mitzi, Sammy’s mother and a pianist who chose her family over a career.

Ms. Williams knows how to play the crescendos and decrescendos, the louds and softs, of his character. Watching her performance is, in fact, like listening to a symphony. She is one of the best actresses of her generation, and she deserves an Oscar nomination for her performance in this movie.

Burt Fabelman (Paul Dano), left, and his son Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle) don’t agree on what’s best for Sammy, but Burt still supports his son in “The Fabelmans.”

Mitzi and Sammy have a special bond as two artists, and they communicate the truth of their lives with each other.

Paul Dano (“The Batman”) does a good job playing Burt, Sammy’s brilliant but easygoing father, who loses all disagreements with Mitzi.

Complicating matters is Bennie (the always talented Seth Rogen), Burt’s best friend.

Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle, center) and his fellow Boy Scouts screen a movie

they made together.

The family moves west to Arizona, then finally to California, where Sammy deals with intense problems and the hope of a better future. He makes sense of it all from his filmmaking.

A couple of the film’s best performances come from actors in smaller roles, Judd Hirsch as Mitzi’s colorful Uncle Boris and “Twin Peaks” creator David Lynch in an iconic part that won’t be spoiled here.

From left are Natalie Fabelman (Keeley Kartsen), Lisa Fabelman (Sophia Kopera) and Reggie Fabelman (Julia Butters), three sisters with their own distinct views.

There’s also a lot of young talent in the movie. Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord gives an inspired performance as he plays Sammy at a very young age, when he first discovered the magic of filmmaking.

And Kelsey Karsten, Sophia Kopera and Julia Butters, who play Sammy’s sisters Natalie, Lisa and Reggie, make their characters distinct and dynamic.

Monica Sherwood (Chloe East) and Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) have a dance together

at a high school dance.

“The Fabelmans” is a movie that everyone should see, but it should be on the “must-see” list for fans of Mr. Spielberg’s movies. You can see the passion and craftsmanship that led him to direct films such as “Jaws,” “E.T.” and “Schindler’s List.”

email: dmason@newspress.com