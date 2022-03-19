A zoo event worthy of a fairy tale

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOThe Princess and Pirate Weekend will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Sunday at the Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Ninos Drive. (Zoo members can get in at 9.) Children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite princess or pirate or in any costume they choose. The event will celebrate the world’s frogs and other amphibians with crafts. There will also be meet-and-greets with fairytale characters, photo opportunities, animal encounters and more. Princess and Pirate Weekend is free with zoo admission or a zoo membership. Online reservations are still required to visit the zoo; go to www.sbzoo.org. For more information, call the zoo at 805-962-5339. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post ‘Common Ground’ next post Appeals court reverses ‘social cost of carbon’ ruling Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.