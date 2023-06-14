AAA: Gas prices remain down from last year, could rise a bit

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Gas prices start at $4.49 a gallon Tuesday at the 76 station at Kinman and Hollister avenues in Goleta. The average for Santa Barbara County was $4.95 Tuesday, down from $6.38 a gallon in October.

This time last year the United States and California both hit all-time highs for gas prices.

In the months since, prices have steadily decreased, but the question remains what customers can expect as they fill up in the future.

Inflation, among other factors, has caused prices in many industries to rise across the country since the pandemic. As motorists know, that has included gas prices.

In June 2022, the country had its highest ever gas prices, averaging $5.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas on June 14. In California, that number soared to $6.44 on June 14, 2022, according to the American Automobile Association.

On Tuesday of this week, those prices have fallen to $3.59 a gallon for the national average and $4.89 in California.

In Santa Barbara County, prices fell from a high of $6.38 a gallon in October to $4.95 Tuesday. That’s a long drop, but one that may completely not stay for the coming months.

“As we enter the busy summer driving season, typically the demand for fuel increases, and that puts upward pressure on pump prices,” said Doug Shupe, corporate communications manager for AAA.

Mr. Shupe does, however, believe that prices are unlikely to rise to record-breaking levels again.

“Right now we don’t see any factors that would lead to similar high gas prices like what we saw last year,” Mr. Shupe told the News-Press.

He largely attributed increases last year to supply issues caused by refinery maintenance.

Mr. Shupe also discussed the impact of electric vehicles.

“Last year revealed that one-quarter of Americans say they would be likely to buy an electric vehicle,” said Mr. Shupe, citing an AAA consumer survey.

A large part of the demand for electric vehicles is the worry around fuel prices. “The common factor is a strong desire to save on fuel costs, with 77% citing this as a top reason for interest,” said Mr. Shupe.

Most importantly, it looks like for the immediate future prices are likely to rise a bit for the summer months, but nothing like what was experienced in 2022, Mr. Shupe said.

