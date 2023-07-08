AAUW event to raise awareness about human trafficking

LOMPOC — The American Association of University Women invites the community to attend a reception in Lompoc for a group called Pedal the Pacific.

The group consists of college students biking from Seattle to San Diego to raise awareness around human trafficking. On July 17, the AAUW will host the pedallers alongside the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center at the Hilton Garden Inn, Lompoc.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6.

“Human trafficking is a growing crisis in the country and disproportionately impacts women and girls,” said Lucy Thoms-Harrington, president of the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of AAUW. “The work by this Pedal the Pacific team of female college students from across the country who are biking the entire West Coast to raise funds and awareness speaks to their commitment and dedication to ending human trafficking. AAUW is proud to stand with the NCRCCPC and the Pedal the Pacific team in

recognizing this vital work.”

To attend the event, email your RSVP to lompocvandenberg-ca@aauw.net by July 12.

— Liam Hibbert