AAUW to present candidates forum

LOMPOC — The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women will host a forum for mayoral and school board candidates from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Lompoc City Council Chambers.

People can attend the forum in person. The chambers are at 100 Civic Center Plaza in Lompoc.

Or voters can watch the program on TAP TV Channel 23 or via a Zoom webinar with live interpretation.

The event will begin with a community and candidate meet up from 6 to 6:25 p.m. for all candidates, both in contested and uncontested races. All candidates are invited to bring campaign literature.

The meet up will end at 6:25 p.m., and the candidate forum will begin for mayoral candidates and for candidates vying for the two-year at-large positions on the Lompoc Unified School District board.

There is no cost to attend, but registration (whether attending in person or via Zoom) is required at lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net. The first 50 people to register will win a $10 gift card to a local business.

— Katherine Zehnder