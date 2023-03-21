Abby Posner to bring her talents to SOhO

SANTA BARBARA — Guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Abby Posner will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 26 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara.

Ms. Posner plays everything from guitar to banjo, mandolin, bass and drums. She’s known for her performance of folk, roots, Americana and blues music.

The CalArts graduate has composed and produced music for movies, TV shows, commercials and radio shows. She played banjo and guitar in two episodes of “Glee.” She has performed several times on two Los Angeles TV stations, KCAL and KTTV.

Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $67 for a dinner reservation and priority seating. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

— Dave Mason