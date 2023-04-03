Abel Maldonado Center announces spring break schedule

SANTA MARIA —The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St., in Santa Maria is extending its weekday hours of operation from noon to 8 p.m., beginning Friday through April 14 for spring break. The Youth Center will resume its weekday hours of 3:30 to 8 p.m. April 17.

The center is a safe supervised setting where teens engage in recreational activities. Its amenities include a game room, an art studio, basketball courts, a computer lab, fitness center, movie room, musical instruments and a photo booth.

It is also the hub for many popular programs, including Girls Night In, Teen Treks, Teen Trails, the Great Mystery Series and leadership clubs, such as Full STEAM Ahead and Key Club.

Membership is free for teens ages 12 through 18 and attending grades 7 through 12.

The McClelland Street Market, located within the Youth Center, offers a variety of hot and pre-packaged foods for purchase.

Questions can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805- 925-0951, ext. 2260, or dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org.

— Marilyn McMahon