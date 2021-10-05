ABELS, James W.

James “Jim” W. Abels, 92, passed peacefully on September 18, 2021 surrounded by his wife of 66 years and his family. Jim spent his career as a Design Engineer first with Douglas Aircraft then with various positions in Aerospace and Defense Divisions of General Motors. He retired in Management as a Design Engineer from Delco Electronics in Goleta, California. He and his wife lived in their beloved home in Rancho Embarcadero area of Goleta, CA for 40 years. He relocated 8 years ago to San Diego to be closer to family. Jim is survived by his wife Donna, his three daughters; Krista Meehan, Jamie Nelson and Tracy Patel, and his brother Raymond Abels, and grandsons D.J. and Devon Nelson and Larsen and Wyatt Patel. Services will be held on October 15 at 2:00 P.M. at Mary, Star of the Sea Church in La Jolla, CA. 7731 Girard Ave, La Jolla, CA. 92037.