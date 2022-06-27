Abortion protest locks down lawmakers inside Arizona Capitol, tear gas deployed

By COLE LAUTERBACH

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Protesters angry about Friday morning’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling released some frustration at the state Capitol building in Phoenix later that evening.

Several hundred protesters gathered at the doors of the Capitol as the Legislature was finishing up its legislative session.

A short time later, protesters could be seen on a video taken by Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, hitting windows and kicking open glass doors, prompting Arizona’s Department of Public Safety to intervene.

From videos taken outside of the Capitol, police officers stationed on a balcony were seen deploying tear gas into the crowd.

Security could be seen informing lawmakers that they would have to take precautionary measures. Arizona DPS began ushering them and others into the Capitol lobby.

“While Arizona State Senate members were wrapping up passing important legislation for the session, extremist demonstrators made their way to the entrance of the Senate building and began forcibly trying to make entry by breaking windows and pushing down doors,” a statement from the state Senate read.

According to a statement from a Senate official, none of the protestors made it into the building.

Senate President Karen Fann celebrated law enforcement’s quick response to what could have been a dangerous situation.

“We are incredibly thankful for our local law enforcement who quickly intervened during what could have been a destructive and dangerous situation for our members, staff and public inside the Senate,” said Sen. Fann. “Violence is never the answer, and we will not camouflage what was a blatant attempt at an insurrection as a ‘rally’ or ‘peaceful protest.’ We are calling on all state lawmakers to condemn these acts. There is a way to make your voice heard and violence is never the answer.”

Due to residual tear gas making it into the Senate chambers via the building’s ventilation system, lawmakers finished their business and ended the session in another room.