ABR to discuss new police station

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Existing police operation, currently located at four separate sites, including the current headquarters on East Figueroa Street, would be consolidated at the new project site.

The city’s Architectural Board of Review will receive a concept review today of the proposed new headquarters for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The proposed new station, at 119 E. Cota St., is a three-story, 53-foot high structure. The 65,000 square foot building includes a 37.5-foot high, 86,000 square foot parking structure to accommodate 244 parking spaces at the existing 1.61-acre Cota Commuter Lot.

Each structure would also have a subterranean level. Eight additional surface parking spaces would be provided, according to the staff report.

Police operations would remain the same as presently exist at the current locations, including investigative/internal operations division, field operations division, community support services division, and common areas (public lobby, multi-purpose meeting rooms, staff break rooms, fitness room, and locker rooms). The public lobby area would be separated from the secure staff areas.

Proposed grading includes 22,000 cubic yards of export. A total of 24 Tipuana tipu trees and 6 oak trees would be removed. Nine Tipuana tipu trees would be pruned and sculpted vertically to be retained.

Along the perimeter at Cota and Santa Barbara streets, four oak trees could be preserved though their health is in question and may be replaced.

The existing MTD bus stop shelter on Cota Street would be relocated, along with the existing plaques commemorating the old Lincoln School.

The existing Santa Barbara City Police Station, located at 215 E. Figueroa St., was constructed in 1959. Since that time, there have been substantial increases in both city population and police department staff. In addition, the building does not meet modern seismic safety and accessibility standards. Together, growth and insufficient building standards have created the need for a new, accessible, and modernized facility, city officials said.

A virtual neighborhood preview meeting was held last week for residents who live within 300 feet of the proposed project site. Today’s concept review will include the same presentation given last week.

Following the ABR concept review, the Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider the required findings for a Community Benefit project to exceed 45 feet in height. The project requires Development Plan approval by the Planning Commission.

Today’s meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be conducted virtually. To participate, visit santabarbaraca.gov/abr.

email: mwhite@newspress.com