Abstract art exhibit to grace museum

COURTESY IMAGE

Ernst WIlhelm Nay’s “Chromatik stark und zart (Untitled),” 1956, an oil on canvas, is part of the “Going Global: Abstract Art at Mid-century” exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

SANTA BARBARA — The exhibit “Going Global: Abstract Art at Mid-century” will be displayed June 21-Sept. 25 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

The exhibit will feature works by Isamu Noguchi (1904-1988), Bridget Riley, Pierre Soulages. Kenzo Okada and Edward Chavez.

Related programming for the exhibit will include “Ted Nash: The Sound of Art” at 3 p.m. July 10, Alexander Alberro (Barnard College) discussing abstract art in Latin America at 3 p.m. Aug. 31, Patricio Ferrari and Forest Gander speaking during a Parallel Stories talk at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and “Writing in the Galleries” with Patricio Ferrari at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

For more information, go to www.sbma.net.

— Dave Mason