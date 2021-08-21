Abstract art group to show in Ventura gallery

JILL SATTLER IMAGE

“Ascension” by Jill Sattler is among the Buenaventura Abstract Artist Collective paintings on display at Studio 99 in Ventura.

VENTURA — The Buenaventura Abstract Artist Collective, an offshoot of the Buenaventura Art Association, is exhibiting its recent work at Studio 99.

The studio is the association’s new gallery, and it’s at 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura.

The gallery’s hours are noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and by pre-arranged appointments. Masks are optional and encouraged for all vaccinated visitors and required of unvaccinated adults.

The new exhibit’s art is by 17 painters from throughout the region, from Lompoc to Santa Monica. The paintings will be on display through Sept. 25.

An opening reception will be 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 in conjunction with Ventura’s monthly First Friday gallery crawl.

The Abstract Artists Collective was founded in January 2020 and has been meeting on Zoom since July 2020. Every month, 15 to 20 artists gather online to discuss their paintings.

Meetings are held the first Wednesday of the month. To join the collective, contact Joe Osborne at joss1952@gmail.com.

For more information about the art association, call Studio 99 at 805-648-1235 or visit buenaventuraartassociation.org.

— Dave Mason