Absurdities and atrocities are abounding

Voltaire wrote that “anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities has the power to make you commit atrocities.” Unfortunately, the extreme left is the embodiment of this observation, having inspired countless people to do things that were unthinkable from time immemorial, things nothing less than atrocious.

Regarding the angry outbursts against the Supreme Court for its ruling on Roe v. Wade, political power brokers would have low-information, knee-jerk reactive protesters believe the court has banned abortions. Nothing could be further from the truth. What the court did is give authority back to the states to determine their own laws pertaining to abortion sans the previous Supreme Court fiat impudently imposed in Roe.

That leaves California free to declare abortion a constitutional right if voters agree. Moreover, if Assembly Bill 2223 passes, California will be the first state to legalize infanticide: the killing of a newborn. Ergo, the Supreme Court fell short of recognizing that the right to life is unalienable, and, as such, atrocities will surely abound.

Such is par for the course. A female Supreme Court nominee couldn’t define a woman. Healthy young women are voluntarily undergoing double mastectomies because they no longer believe they are women.

Pre-teens are being given hormone-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones, without parental consent, as if they have the wisdom to make irreversible life-altering decisions, thereby risking permanent sterility and various cancers. Drag queens, some of whom are convicted pedophiles no less, are romping on the floor with young children after leading story hour in the local library, as mothers look on approvingly. But I digress.

At one rally against the decision, a speaker declared her abortion was an act of love. That reminds me of an infamous event in Santa Barbara titled “Shout Your Abortion.” The sentiment in both is that abortion is something to be proud of via the choice to not bring an unwanted child into this world. The presupposition underlying the dead conscience of the people who believe this is that a child in a womb is not a person who has unalienable rights, including the right to live and be loved.

The pill was originally considered the symbol of women’s liberation leading to the sexual revolution. And even though birth control measures are widely available nowadays to just about anyone, somehow that did not render the need for abortions superfluous. Even Bill Clinton proclaimed that abortion should be “legal, safe and rare.”

But does anyone dare consider the death of 63 million Americans a rare event? Abortion on demand has led to a genocide in the black community as the black population has fallen below replacement ratios. So much for black liberation and black power. If it were not for immigration, the same could be said for America as a whole.

And, on a global level, the overwhelming number of fetuses in the world who are aborted are female!

How on Earth did the right to dismember a child in the womb become the defining right of some women? How could the conscience of so many be seared? It is nothing less than a defiant disregard and utterly nihilistic obliteration of the God-given precious and natural gift of maternal instinct, that which should serve to create, nourish and cherish life inviolate at all costs.

Abortion is thereby a spiritual, biological, and social distortion and abrogation of the natural function of woman, to be a vessel of the miracle of creation, which is essential to the preservation and perpetuation of family, civilization, society, and culture.

Hence, I have no sympathy for the hordes of reprobate blood-smeared protesters rioting for the right to shed even more innocent blood on the already-stained conscience and soul of America.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.