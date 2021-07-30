Academy graduates to join Sheriff’s Office

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Sheriff Bill Brown

LOMPOC — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is gaining seven custody deputies with the graduation of the 10th class at Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. today at Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. Sheriff Bill Brown will present the keynote address.

Graduates completed an intensive six-week academy encompassing California Standards and Training for Corrections standards.

Students became prepared for the mental, moral, emotional and physical aspects of the job. Instruction included emergency planning, report writing, ethics, investigation, contraband, arrest, physical fitness training, first aid and emergency vehicle operations.— Annelise Hanshaw