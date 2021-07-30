Home Local Academy graduates to join Sheriff’s Office
Local

Academy graduates to join Sheriff’s Office

by Annelise Hanshaw 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Sheriff Bill Brown

LOMPOC — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is gaining seven custody deputies with the graduation of the 10th class at Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. today at Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. Sheriff Bill Brown will present the keynote address.

Graduates completed an intensive six-week academy encompassing California Standards and Training for Corrections standards.

Students became prepared for the mental, moral, emotional and physical aspects of the job. Instruction included emergency planning, report writing, ethics, investigation, contraband, arrest, physical fitness training, first aid and emergency vehicle operations.— Annelise Hanshaw

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More