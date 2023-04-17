Accessory in 2019 stabbing to be sentenced in May

An admitted active participant in Santa Barbara’s Westside gang will appear in court next month to be sentenced for her role in the June 2019 stabbing death of a Santa Barbara restaurant worker believed to be an associate of a rival crosstown street gang.

Adelain Leilani Ibarra, 23, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to being an accessory to the early morning slaying of Alberto Torres just yards from his home on the 1300 block of Cacique Street after he walked there following his restaurant shift.

She was scheduled to be sentenced on April 12, but the hearing was continued until May 24, prosecutors said.

Ms. Ibarra is one of three admitted active participants in the Westside gang who were charged with being an accessory to murder.

The other two are Alondra Ochoa, 21, and Alejandro DeLaTorre, 26, both of whom also pleaded guilty in June 2020 to being accessories. And Ms. Ochoa admitted enhancements, including a second strike allegation, prosecutors said.

Ms. Ochoa got six years in prison, and Mr. DeLaTorre got five years in prison, prosecutors said.

There were two defendants charged with the murder of Mr. Torres.

One of them, Igor Ortiz, pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder. He also admitted to being an active participant in the Westside gang, and that he used a knife to commit the premeditated murder in association with members of the criminal street gang for the gang’s benefit.

Mr. Ortiz, 22, was sentenced Feb. 8 to 25 years to life in state prison.

The only defendant who still maintains his innocence is Angel Rafael Barajasflores Jr., 35, who like Mr. Ortiz, is charged with murder.

“He has been accused of being an active participant in the gang and of committing the crimes for the benefit of the gang,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Tate McAllister said.

According to prosecutors, the homicide occurred in the early morning hours of June 1, 2019.

A special circumstance filed against Mr. Ortiz and Mr. Barajasflores accused them of killing Mr. Torres “while lying in wait.”

“Just yards from his home, Mr. Torres was attacked by Mr. Ortiz and an accomplice (Mr. Barajasflores),” prosecutors said in their Dec. 28 news release. “During the attack, Mr. Ortiz and his accomplice repeatedly stabbed Mr. Torres, killing him.”

“As was presented in prior public hearings on this case, there is reason to believe the victim was associated with the rival Eastside gang,” Mr. McAllister said.

Like Mr. Ortiz, Mr. Barajasflores faces special allegations that he used a knife to carry out the attack, and that he engaged in “street terrorism.”

Mr. Barajasflores has pleaded not guilty to murder and the special circumstances and allegations filed against him.

He now faces a murder trial, and is due back in court on May 17 for a status conference, prosecutors said.

