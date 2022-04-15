Acclaimed guitarists to perform at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

Acclaimed guitarists Sean McGowan and Pierre Bensusan will perform Sunday at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club.

SANTA BARBARA — The SB Acoustic Guitar Series will present virtuosos Sean McGowan and Pierre Bensusan at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., No. 205, Santa Barbara.

Mr. Benusan is a acoustic guitar master and composer. His new CD is “Azwan.”

Born in French-Algeria, he moved to Paris with his family when he was 4.

Influenced in those early days by the folk revival blooming in Britain, France and North America, Mr. Bensusan began to explore his diverse musical heritage, then moved on to new horizons. He signed his first recording contract at 17, and one year later his first album, “Près de Paris,” was released in Switzerland.

Mr. McGowan is a fingerstyle jazz guitarist who combines many diverse musical influences with unconventional techniques, according to a news release. His first recording “River Coffee” won the Best Independent Release of the Year Award (2002) from Acoustic Guitar magazine.

His most recent solo guitar recordings include “Thanksgiving & Christmas Tidings” (2014) a collection of seasonal hymns and carols arranged for acoustic guitar, and “My Fair Lady” (2015), a collection of songs from the Lerner and Loewe musical.

Tickets cost $20. To purchase go to sohosb.com/events/sb-acoustic-presents-sean-mcgowan-pierre-bensusa. For a dinner reservation, call SOhO at 805-962-7776.

— Dave Mason