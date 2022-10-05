Acclaimed organist Tom Mueller to perform at Santa Barbara Music Club’s concert

COURTESY PHOTO

Tom Mueller will play works by Bach and others, as well as his own Sonata, during a Santa Barbara Music Club concert Oct. 22.

Award-winning organist and composer Tom Mueller will perform during the Santa Barbara Music Club’s first concert of the 2022-23 season at 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at the First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

Admission is free.

Dr. Mueller will play Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in D Major, BWV 532; David Conte’s Pastorale; Cesar Franck’s Chorale No. 1 in E Major; and Percy Whitlock’s Scherzetto,

Dr. Mueller will also perform his own Sonata (2020), which includes a Chorale, 5 Variations, Song and Toccata.

The Orange County organist is an associate professor of church music and university organist at Concordia University in Irvine, where he directs academic programs in keyboard, composition and jazz. He also serves as associate organist at St. James’ Church in Los Angeles, where he accompanies the acclaimed Choir of St. James.

Dr. Mueller has performed at universities and churches across the U.S. In 2010, he play Bach’s complete organ works in a series of 17 concerts in his native state of Maine.

He has received commissions for new choral and liturgical works, and performances of his compositions have been broadcast on national radio and television. He has recorded works such as Scott Perkin’s “A New England Requiem” and “O Beauty Ever Ancient Ever New” by the Choir of St. James.

Dr. Mueller, who’s also a guitarist, has toured the country as a member of The Muellers, his family’s bluegrass band. The group released its fourth album, “The Muellers,” in 2009.

Dr. Mueller earned a doctor of musical arts degree at the Eastman School of Music. He also has a master’s in organ studies at Notre Dame and a bachelor’s in jazz composition and piano at the University of Maine at Augusta, where he graduated summa cum laude.

Those attending the Santa Barbara Music Club concert are required to show proof of being fully vaccinated or a proof of a professionally administered negative COVID-19 test, taken within one day for antigen tests and two days for PCR tests. The music club said it won’t accept results of self-administered, at-home tests.

Everyone 18 and older must present ID.

Attendees must also wear masks that cover both their nose and mouth. Bandanas, neck gaiters, masks with exhalation valves and shield‑like face coverings aren’t allowed.

Social distancing is required.

For more information, go to www.sbmusicclub.org.

