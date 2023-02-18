Aces and eights

SBCC baseball’s Villar tosses two-hit shutout; 8-0 win gives team 8-0 record

The SBCC baseball team continued its excellent start to the season on Tuesday, earning its first shutout of the year 8-0 against Cerro Coso at Pershing Park to improve to 8-0.

The Vaqueros held the Coyotes (6-5) to just three hits, defeating them for the second time in three days. Pitcher Jake Villar (2-0) got the win, throwing eight strikeouts and giving up just two hits and a walk in seven innings of work.

After defeating Cerro Coso by just one run the previous Saturday, Santa Barbara got to work quickly with a huge first inning that essentially put the game away. The first three Vaquero batters had their second at bat before the end of the first, with the first nine all making it on base.

Second baseman Daniel Hirose led off with a walk and left fielder Patrick Walsh later singled for the first RBI of the day. Catcher Marcus Weinzimer doubled the lead with a fielder’s choice RBI and center fielder Carson Cahoy made it 4-0 on a double that brought Weinzimer and Walsh home.

Third baseman Daniel Ghiorso added an RBI single as well and Hirose made his way back to the plate for a sac fly that brought in Sebastian Arguelles for the sixth and final run of the opening inning.

SBCC’s offense was kept quiet over the next three innings, but put on the final offensive touches with two more runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth. Hirose tallied his second RBI of the game on a sac fly as Cahoy scored. With two outs and the bases loaded,, Arguelles made it home again on a wild pitch.

Out to their best start since opening the 2014 season at 10-0, the Vaqueros will look to extend their win streak when they face Chaffey on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Pershing Park.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

