Acme Hospitality celebrates harvest season

As Santa Barbara County winemakers finish their harvest, here’s a roundup of events, new dishes and drinks from Acme Hospitality in Santa Barbara to celebrate the season:

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Lark in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone will celebrate International Day of the Girl on Monday, donating a portion of its proceeds to Girls Inc.

— The Lark: The Whipped Pistachio and Feta Dip (hazelnut and crispy black rice dukkah, marigold, aleppo chili oil, sea salt lavash cracker) pairs with the Funk Zone restaurant’s debut of the Flora Rosa tequila highball (jalapeno infused reposado tequila, guava, lime, ginger cordial, rosemary). To reserve a spot by one of the outdoor fire features, call 805-284-0370 or make a reservation at resy.com/cities/sba/the-lark.

The Lark and Loquita are celebrating International Day of the Girl on Monday.

Proceeds from all desserts sold at Loquita on Monday will be donated to Girls Inc. Girls 13 and younger will receive a free Helados or Sorbete dessert, and proceeds from sales of The Lark’s new Whipped Sheep’s Feta & Pistachio Dip will be donated to Girls Inc., on Monday.

— Helena Avenue Bakery: As the air chills, savor fresh heirloom tomatoes direct from Lompoc’s Tutti Frutti Farms. You can enjoy the Heirloom Tomatoes and Persian Cucumber Salad (avocado, pickled red onion, french feta, basil), or the Heirloom Tomato Sandwich on Sourdough (lemon thyme goat cheese, butter lettuce, aged balsamic vinegar). This Funk Zone bakery is open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; lunch items are served starting at 11 a.m. Brunch is all day. For the menu or other information, go to www.helenaavenuebakery.com or call 805-880-3383.

— Lucky Penny: It’s now sweater weather and time to revel in the local harvest. You can start with the new Autumn Beet Carpaccio or Wood-Fired Cauliflower before you try the Smoked Pork Meatball Sub (aged provolone, smoked mozzarella, pickled peppers, red onion and basil). You can dine on the outdoor patios in the heart of the Funk Zone. Lucky Penny is open daily from 11 a.m. For the menu or other information, go to www.luckypennysb.com or call 805-284-0358.

— La Paloma Cafe: October is National Seafood Month, and La Paloma’s culinary team works to find new and creative ways to purchase wisely, support local fishermen, be open to all by-catch and utilize every ounce of seafood that they acquire.

The Anacapa Street restaurant offers sustainable seafood specials such as black cod menudo, tuna chorizo, rock cod chowder, rock crab hush puppies and spiny lobster fritters. You can fair the culinary dishes with new fall cocktails such as Verde Eastside (Verde Mezcal, lime, cucumber puree, agave).

La Paloma is open from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Monday. Brunch is from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.every Saturday and Sunday on our sunny patios. Call 805-966-7029 to reserve, or reserve online at resy.com/cities/sba/la-paloma-cafe.

— Santa Barbara Wine Collective: Tercero produces handcrafted wines from vineyards throughout Santa Barbara County. Winemaker Larry Schaffer will give a talk from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17, which will include complimentary tasting. Additional tastings, wine by the glass and bottles are available for purchase from Tercero and our other family-owned local winery partners.

The wine collective will present multimedia Head Games trivia nights on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, both of which will be Halloween-themed. Trivia is free to play and runs 6 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday, starting Oct. 20.

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. daily. For more event information, visit www.santabarbarawinecollective.com/events/ or call 805-456-2700.

Pearl Social: You can sit on the leather sofa here to enjoy music and new fall libations, such as the Accident in Paradise (tequila, pineapple, cilantro-mint-cucumber, lime, fire water). Pearl Social opens at 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. www.pearlsocialsb.com.

— Loquita: Loquita has been named a “Bib Gourmand” restaurant by the Michelin Guide, recognized for an elevated experience and outstanding cuisine. Pair your tapas with one of the new fall cocktails like the Jardin de España (bloom gin, lemon, apricot, sage, celery bitters, pepper tincture). Call 805-880-3380 to reserve or reserve online at resy.com/cities/sba/loquita.

email: mcmahon@newspress.com