Acme Hospitality partners with school for career week

Acme Hospitality is partnering with Santa Barbara Middle School Career Studies Week from Monday through Friday at Lucky Penny, Helena Avenue Bakery and La Paloma Cafe.

Career Studies Week is back for the first time since the pandemic, and local businesses and nonprofits from all over Santa Barbara are joining in to support the city’s future leaders.

During Career Studies Week, eighth-grade students will be placed at Acme’s businesses for a total of 25 hours to provide a first-hand insight into life outside of school.

Acme Hospitality will host four Santa Barbara Middle School students in entry-level positions at Lucky Penny, Helena Avenue Bakery and La Paloma Café, where they can learn life skills and interact with the public.

This placement is in full compliance with Department of Labor Standards Enforcement, and there is no exchange of money.

Lucky Penny, 127 Anacapa St., features artisanal pizzas from a wood-burning oven, garden-fresh salads, seasonal small plates, house-made hot and cold sandwiches and house-made baked treats. The exterior is covered with 156,000 pennies.

Helena Avenue Bakery, 131 Anacapa St., is a home-style artisan bakery and kitchen offering rustic, organic breads, handmade seasonal pastries, scratch-made breakfast fare, gourmet sandwiches on freshly baked bread and seasonal salads.

La Paloma Cafe, 702 Anacapa St., is a California barbecue restaurant where flavors reflect the past and present of the community. Paying tribute to the age of the vaquero, La Paloma uses indigenous ingredients prepared with Mexican and Spanish influences and cooked over California live oak.

