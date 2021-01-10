Action needed on gangs

Last night sirens were in our neighborhood, and my wife just said “more murders in our neighborhood.” And she was right.

I am glad we have a home, but there have been four murders within three blocks of our apartment recently. I hope to get my family out of this neighborhood if the police cannot do anything about it.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will be in the Biden administration as secretary of health and human services and has been hard on gangs, so maybe we will see some real action to get rid of the gangs, or maybe they will finally kill one another off.

Attorney General Becerra is a son of legal immigrants from Mexico and understands that gangs that grow out of the immigrant community, as most do, lend a bad name to all immigrants and must be eliminated.

Political correctness stifles both knowledge of and solutions for this problem. I was an international election observer in El Salvador and was briefed there on emigration and gangs. MS-13, the most violent of the gangs originated in Los Angeles among the immigrant community from El Salvador.

The history of street gangs verifies that gangs often originate among immigrant communities. I assert this as the grandson of legal immigrants with a legal immigrant wife and two legal immigrant sons.

Rowland Lane Anderson

Santa Barbara’s Eastside