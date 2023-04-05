Action sought to prevent mass tenancy termination in Isla Vista

The Isla Vista Community Services District board approved a letter Monday urging the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to act to prevent the upcoming mass termination of tenancy at two apartment complexes in Isla Vista.

The board warned the tenancy termination would happen at the CBC and Sweeps complexes. Their combined 234 units make up at least 6% of the rental units in Isla Vista, and at least 1,000 people are projected to live there, according to the district.

Chicago developer Core Spaces wants to raise rates.

“It’s pretty horrible,” Jonathan Abboud, general manager of the Isla Vista Community Services District, told the News-Press.

IVCSD’s board of directors urged the county board of supervisors to explore every possible legal avenue to protect residents and minimize the impact on countywide housing prices, as well as establish policies to restrict events like this from happening in the future. Most of the eviction notice dates are within 60 days or sometime in June, and some are later, according to Mr. Abboud.

Proposals put forth in the letter include: funding legal counsel for all tenants living in the unincorporated county facing eviction and termination of tenancy and updating Ordinance 44.44 to close possible loopholes that may be used in this situation and strengthen its provisions for renters moving forward.

Proposals also include adopting additional legislation to regulate “renovictions” as recently approved by Santa Barbara City Council. Another proposal is to require developers to receive full approval of permits for renovations before any further action can be taken by them, requiring a staggered timeline of implementation, requiring tenants to be able to return to their original rent, and requiring relocation assistance for tenants during renovations.

Proposals also include a moratorium on mass evictions in light of a local and state housing crisis.

“I’ve been living in IV for 35 years, and you know to my recollection this is the first mass eviction that I have seen to this magnitude,” one public commenter said during the Board of Supervisors meeting. “As a native Spanish speaker, I can say that one of the biggest issues is the translation of legalese, so they are really going to need help on that.”

At the March 28 board of directors meeting, Alex Entrekin of the Legal Aid Foundation said, “A number of notices on a scale that is fairly unimaginable. These are notices of termination of tenancy, not evictions. Evictions come when or if a tenant stays past the end date of a termination notice. Evictions follow a court order and can only be legally posted by the sheriff.

“I will be there every Saturday for the foreseeable future with tenants giving advice and information,” Mr. Entrekin said. “We are trying to educate people and provide basic information to help tenants navigate this. There are just very basic rights that people should check before they run and pay double the rent.”

Legal Aid Foundation is also planning a “Know Your Rights” Zoom call in both English and Spanish on a date yet to be determined.

“This mass eviction — perhaps the largest in California — is a devastating CODE RED emergency for nearly 1,000 people in our community and could not be more urgent for me and my team,” said Santa Barbara County District 2 Supervisor Laura Capps in a news release Tuesday. “As I explained to an executive of the new out-of-state landlord, Core Spaces, who admitted he was unaware about the lives of the people they are upending, this is a senseless travesty for people who have been working hard to diligently pay their rent — many who have raised their young children there.”

The county board of supervisors will plans to hold a special hearing on this issue on a date to be determined.

“I thank Santa Barbara County Chair and District 1 Supervisor Das Williams for working with me to schedule a special Board of Supervisors meeting to explore legal options and fight for people who are victims of housing exploitation,” said Supervisor Capps. “We will continue working in partnership with Isla Vista Tenants Union, Isla Vista Community Service District, UCSB AS Legal, Santa Barbara Tenants Union as well as the County Social Services staff who canvassed with us to offer resources.”

