Active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 34,391 cases.

The total of active cases is down 33% from its two-week average to 70 cases.

The following areas recorded daily cases:

The Santa Ynez Valley detected three cases. It has a total of 1,043 cases of which four are still infectious.

Santa Maria also found three new cases, which brings its total to 11,560 cases. There are 16 infectious cases in Santa Maria.

Lompoc reported two cases. Its new total is 3,820 cases and 22 active cases.

Orcutt also confirmed two cases. It has a total of 1,838 cases, and eight cases are still infectious.

Isla Vista detected one case, bumping its total to 1,325 cases. The new case is the only one still infectious in Isla Vista.

The geographic locations of two of Sunday’s cases are pending.

A total of 16 patients with COVID-19 are in Santa Barbara County hospitals, and two of those patients are in critical care.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is up 36% from a two-week average.

— Annelise Hanshaw