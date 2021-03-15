Active COVID-19 cases down 25%

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in months over the weekend, dropping the number of active COVID-19 cases to 220.

The number of infectious cases has been decreasing in recent days and is down 25% from its two-week average as of Sunday.

Health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the county to a cumulative 32,621 cases.

Santa Barbara confirmed eight cases. It has a total of 6,116 cases of which 43 are still infectious.

Santa Maria recorded seven cases. Its new total is 11,008 cases, and 73 active cases.

Lompoc found three cases, increasing its total to 3,421 cases. Public Health deems 20 cases still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Goleta, two cases (1,703 total, 18 active); Isla Vista, two cases (1,251 total, six active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, two cases (1,251 total, 11 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, one case (1,313 total, 12 active).

The location of one of Sunday’s cases is pending.

A total of 37 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is down 27% from its two-week average.

Of those 37 patients, 12 are in critical care, and 39.5% of Santa Barbara County’s ICU beds were available Sunday.

