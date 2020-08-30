Actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Actor Chadwick Boseman, seen here at the 2015 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, died Friday. He was 43.

Chadwick Boseman, the man who portrayed Jackie Robinson in the blockbuster film “42,” as well as T’Challa in Marvel Studio’s “Black Panther,” died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Mr. Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it for the past four years as it progressed to stage IV, according to a statement posted from the actor’s Twitter account.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Mr. Boseman passed away in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The actor’s death came on the same day that Major League Baseball honored Mr. Robinson for breaking the color barrier in baseball.

Local residents were able to experience Mr. Boseman’s theatrical greatness this summer at the West Wind Drive-In in Goleta. On July 29, the drive-in theater screened “42,” along with “Field of Dreams.”

On Tuesday, the drive-in will hold a double-feature, including “The New Mutants” (8 p.m.) and “Black Panther” (10 p.m.).

Mr. Boseman also played in several other Marvel films during his career, as well as “Draft Day,” and “Get on Up,” a film in which he starred as James Brown.

— Mitchell White