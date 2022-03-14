Actor William Hurt dies at 71

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt died Sunday at the age of 71. Although no cause of death was shared by the family, Mr. Hurt was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, according to a report by CNN.

Most recently known for his role as the antagonistic and abrasive General Thaddeus Ross in five movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mr. Hurt won his Oscar for his 1985 portrayal of a gay prisoner in South America in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” The role also earned him a BAFTA Film Award for best actor.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Hurt received three additional Oscar nominations, as well as being nominated for two Emmys and six Golden Globes.

Mr. Hurt began his movie career with a role in Ken Russell’s 1980 film “Altered States.” He went on to play roles in a number of classic 1980s movies, including “Body Heat,” “Children of a Lesser God,” “Broadcast News” and “The Big Chill.

Mr. Hurt’s death came less than one week before his 72nd birthday.

– Matt Smolensky