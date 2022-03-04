Actors to bring book to life

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is welcoming actors from the Pacific Conservatory Theatre for a special meeting of the Valley Reads book club. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday via Zoom.

The book club will be discussing “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck. The story follows the Joad family making its way west to California from Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. During the discussion, actors will take passages from the novel and bring the language and characters to life.

To participate in the book club, register at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994.

Follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources and services.

On Facebook, search for Santa Maria Public Library. On Instagram, go to @santamaria_publiclibrary.

For more information, call the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Katherine Zehnder