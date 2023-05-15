Adam Licsko paintings on view at Silo 118

IMAGES COURTESY SILO 118

Adam Licsko’s “Both Sides of the Fence”

Silo118 will present the work of Adam Licsko in his premier Santa Barbara exhibit from Saturday through June 30.

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m at the gallery, 118 Gray St.

Mr. Licsko, a California-based artist who also lives in Arizona part-time, has been painting professionally since 2001. His work portrays a hard-line perception of the world around him, emphasizing the contrast between light and shadow, cool and warm colors, beauty and its opposite.

Mr. Licsko, who paints in oil on canvas, makes fine archival prints of some of his paintings which are available in a range of sizes. His paintings range in size from 48-to-60 inches and 24-by-24 inches.

Adam Lickso’s “Rolling In”

Mr. Licsko’s work is well known in both Southern and Northern California, where he has exhibited extensively. He has pieces in the following collections: Nissan, Amgen Cancer Research Institute, Seagate Technologies, Raytheon, Loyola Marymount University, Cisco Systems and State Farm. Numerous celebrities collect his work.

When not painting, Mr. Licsko is an inventor, designer and published author. In 2005, after a serious back injury, he designed and received a patent for a deceptively simple device that maintains proper posture while carrying heavy or awkward loads.

He worked freelance as a co-designer with George Lucas’s ILM. Mt. Licsko and his partner, Jeremy Leiber, co-created All Aspects Apparel based out of Los Angeles.

