Additional COVID-19 funds to be discussed by SM council

SANTA MARIA — A proposed substantial amendment of the city of Santa Maria’s Fiscal Year 2019-20 Annual Action Plan will go before the Santa Maria City Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The amendment reflects the recommended use of $965,080 in additional COVID-19-related Federal funds under the Community Development Block Grant program.

This funding is in addition to the $958,272 that was allocated to Public Services, Emergency Rental Assistance, Capital/Public Facilities Improvements and General Administration back in August.

Santa Maria would then have $1,923,352 in funding to help prevent, prepare and respond to the pandemic.

The newly allocated CDBG-CV dollars are $739,500 for Public Services and Emergency Rental Assistance, $800,000 for Capital/Public Facilities Improvements and $383,852 for General Administration.

The proposal can be viewed at http://www.cityofsantamaria.org/caper. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

The city seeks public comment on the proposal, and comments can be emailed to cityclerk@cityofsantamaria.org or mailed to: City of Santa Maria, Special Projects Division, 110 South Pine St., Room 107, Santa Maria, CA 93458, Attn: Rosie Rojo, Community Programs Manager.

In addition, the city will provide a financial status update in its meeting.

— Grayce McCormick