Additional death reported in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE — Authorities reported Thursday that an additional victim died in Wednesday’s shooting in San Jose, bringing the death toll to nine people.

Officials released the list of the eight victims of the shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose Wednesday evening. The medical examiner announced the ninth victim several hours later, who died at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center after being hospitalized in critical condition.

The mayor of San Jose, Sam Liccardo, told national reporters that the gunman knew the people he shot, with a number of bus and light rail operators among them.

The shooter was identified as Sam Cassidy, 57, and the local sheriff reported that he appeared to target his victims. He was armed with two semi automatic handguns and fired 39 rounds. Authorities are still trying to determine the motive.

A San Jose-based community organization called Working Partnerships USA and the South Bay Labor Council set up a fund to support families of the shooting victims. Donations can be made at bit.ly/vtasolidarity.

— Grayce McCormick