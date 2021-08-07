Adopt-A-Road volunteers to receive Certificates of Appreciation

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will present Certificates of Appreciation to the volunteers of the city’s litter mitigation program, Adopt-A-Road, on Tuesday during the Recreation and Parks Commission meeting.

Since 2017, the group of volunteers has completed more than 948 hours of service and has continuously maintained more than three miles of roadway and more than four acres of city parks. The Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley has been a volunteer since September of 2017 and has completed more than 154 hours of service and maintained 0.64 miles of city blocks.

Dottie Lyons has been a volunteer since January 2017 and has completed more than 108 hours of service and maintained 0.92 miles of city blocks.

JD Humann Landscaping has been a volunteer since November 2016 and has completed more than 189 hours of service and maintained 0.45 miles of city blocks.

Minerva Club has been a volunteer since January 2017 and has completed more than 182 hours of service and maintained 0.92 miles of city blocks.

Rotary Club of Santa Maria has been a member since June 2017 and has completed more than 168 hours of service and maintained 4.03 acres of park at Buena Vista Park.

Santa Maria Noontime Lions Club has been a member since November 2017 and has completed more than 147 hours of service and maintained 0.44 miles of city blocks.

For more information about Adopt-A-Road, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/adoptaroad.

— Marilyn McMahon