ADRIANSEN, Phillip James

Dec. 29, 1943 – Dec. 28, 2021

Phil was born in Chicago, Illinois to Leonard and Phyllis Adriansen. He was the oldest of seven children. Growing up he went to Portage Park Elementary, Carl Schurz High School, and did two years at the University of Illinois Navy Pier. Later he joined the Army and served in Korea. He trained as an MP and became an aide to the Commanding General.

Phil was a gentle soul with a kind heart. You may remember him from his 40 years, working for United Airlines Santa Barbara or maybe he sold you a home while working for Fred Fredricks Reality. Perhaps you bowled with him on one of the many leagues he played for or he was that friendly worker at Nielsen’s Market asking if you needed help finding anything. However you knew Phil, with his 6’5″ stature and friendly face, he was unforgettable, loved by all, and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Julanne, daughter Nicole Nielsen (Rodney), grandchildren Natalya and Andrew Nielsen.

Julanne and Nicole would like to thank Central Coast Hospice and Dignity Health Hospice for all their love and special care during Phil’s final months and days.

In this time of COVID, no public memorial service will be held. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.