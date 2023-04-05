Adult Day Program receives grant for Alzheimer’s patients

LOMPOC VALLEY — The Valley Haven Adult Day Program, located in the Lompoc Valley, recently received a grant that allows low-income and diagnosed Alzheimer’s seniors to attend the weekly social enrichment program.

The Mary Oakley Foundation in Santa Barbara gifted the adult program the grant, with specificity toward the recipients. The grant is only for applicants who are currently on Medi-Cal and who have an Alzheimer’s diagnosis from a neurologist.

The Valley Haven Adult Program, which opened in 2000, has a mission of increasing social connections and forming a safe sense of community between adults 60 and older and veterans. Valley Haven provides mentally and physically stimulating activities such as exercise, arts and crafts, and musical performances. The nonprofit wants to prevent institutionalization of seniors and prolong their time at home with loved ones, thus the various activities.

Valley Haven’s program is open 8:30 A.M. to 4 P.M. on weekdays with the exception of Thursdays, and is located to the north of downtown Lompoc. The program holds 30 participants and costs $75 per day. Valley Haven is connected with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and a primary care provider from the V.A. may refer veterans with physical and/or cognitive impairments to Valley Haven programming.

For more information, contact Valley Haven’s executive director, Colodia Owens, at 805-733-9459.

— Kira Logan